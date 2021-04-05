Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone reunite for Hindi remake of The Intern; see first look

Initially announced in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan has stepped in to play Rishi Kapoor's role in the Bollywood remake of The Intern

Amitabh Bachchan has joined Deepika Padukone in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' The Intern, which starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. Bachchan will play DeNiro's part, which was initially supposed to be essayed by Rishi Kapoor.

Kapoor passed away in April 2020 year after a two-year battle with cancer.

Padukone is also co-producing the film with Warner Bros India and Sunir Kheterpal. The screenplay has been adapted by Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah. Sharing the development with a first look, the actress made the announcement on Monday.

Check out the first look here

The original film starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in lead roles. Popular among the masses, the slice-of-life drama features De Niro as a seventy-year-old widower, who realises that he is not cut out for retirement. He then applies to become a senior intern for a sceptical boss at an online fashion site. The founder of the company is Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), a tireless, driven, demanding, dynamic workaholic. However, his charm, wisdom and sense of humour help him develop a special bond with Jules and the rest of the employees at work.

Padukone, who announced the Hindi remake in January 2020, told Press Trust of India, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Meanwhile, Bachchan and Padukone previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

The Intern will be helmed by Badhaai Ho's Amit Sharma.