Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana wrap up shoot of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, share pictures with crew

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Big B took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the wrap and also revealed his next venture



T 3241 - The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. KBC ! pic.twitter.com/XtQQQzXFVB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

The pictures posted by the Paa actor show the film's team celebrating the wrap-up. Big B is also be spotted in the photos, in his character's get-up. However, Ayushmann is not seen in any of the pictures. Earlier this week, Bachchan had shared that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as the movie schedule wrap neared completion.

"Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over" the actor wrote on Twitter 26 July.

The 76-year-old actor commenced shooting for the film in Lucknow in June. The first look of Bachchan from the upcoming movie came out on 21 June. He was almost unrecognisable as a wizened old man with a droopy, prosthetic nose and bottle cap glasses. He is also wearing a skull cap and a white scarf

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The upcoming flick is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. The forthcoming film is Bachchan's first collaboration with Khurrana.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar, the film is set to hit the big screens on 24 April 2020

Prior to shooting in Lucknow, Amitabh was on the sets of Chehre shooting with Emraan Hashmi. The duo started shooting in May. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It will hit the silver screens next year on 21 February.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Apart from this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 12:51:14 IST