Amitabh Bachchan announces return as Kaun Banega Crorepati host; quiz game show to begin from 6 June

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat for the tenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the first promo, the 75-year-old announced that the registrations for the iconic quiz game show will begin from 6 June.

The official Intagram account of Sony TV shared the promo, writing, "Har jawaab poora karega aapka ek adhoora khwaab. #KBC ke registrations shuru honge 6 June raat 8:30 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. @amitabhbachchan"

Har Jawaab Poora karega ek adhoora khwaab. #KBC ke registrations shuru honge 6 June raat 8:30 baje se sirf Sony par @SrBachchan @niteshtiwari22 pic.twitter.com/D2VoitSvAs — Sony TV (@SonyTV) May 29, 2018

KBC is an Indian television game show based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The veteran actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons. The last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered in 2017, saw Amitabh Bachchan ask questions to a number of contestants and celebrity participants. Even Salman Khan made his comeback to the reality game show Dus Ka Dum recently.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He was also recently seen on the big screen alongside Rishi Kapoor in the quirky 102 Not Out.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 13:27 PM