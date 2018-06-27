Amit Sadh to narrate the story of math wizard Anand Kumar in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30

Hrithik Roshan, with an array of roles in his kitty already, is currently wrapping up his first biopic based on Bihar’s math wizard Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. A source close to the development has revealed to Mumbai Mirror that popular TV star turned movie actor, Amit Sadh is playing the narrator in the film. Sadh was most recently seen in Amazon Original Breathe alongside R Madhavan.

The report also says that the actor had recently wrapped up shooting his bit for the movie before starting work on Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold. Another source shed some light on the nature of his role saying “Dressed in a kurta-pyjama, he will take the story forward, informing the audience of the developments in Anand Kumar’s life.”

Joining him in the cast are Pankaj tripathi as the main antagonist along with TV actor Nandish Sandhu who plays Anand’s brother Pranav Kumar.

The film traces the story of Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics in Patna, which is most famous for its incredibly high success rate at cracking prestigious engineering exams in India. Backed by a host of producers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena Varma, the movie is scheduled to release in January next year.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 13:51 PM