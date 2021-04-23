Several celebrities, including Swanand Kirkire and Kubbra Sait, condoled the death of Amit Mistry, who will posthumously feature in Bhoot Police.

Actor Amit Mistry passed away today, 23 April after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was best known for his work in movies like Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Kya Kehna, TV shows including Madam Sir, Tenali Rama, and web series Bandish Bandits. Bollywood personalities and fans are shocked over his demise.

Amit’s manager Maharshi Desai told Times of India that he’s in complete shock himself. He shared that the actor was all well and didn’t even complain of any health issue.

“Post breakfast he felt an ache in his heart and it was a heart attack and his family couldn’t even take him to the hospital. It is a big loss for the entertainment industry to lose an actor like him and I will miss working with him,” he added.

After the news of his sudden death came out, various celebrities have extended their condolences to Amit’s family on social media.

The shocking news about the actor’s death hit headlines after Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait tweeted that he “will be missed on earth”. Singer Swanand Kirkire, who couldn’t believe the word, expressed his grief by calling Amit “an amazing actor and a real happy soul”.

Among the many stars, even Aahana Kumra paid her tribute and shared that she is devastated. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor wrote, "Gone too soon dost”. Calling Amit a lovely guy, Tisca Chopra extended her “deepest condolences to the family”.

Check out the tweets here

Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul ❤️❤️ https://t.co/G8J34jENfc — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 23, 2021

You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

Amit will be seen in the Bollywood film Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.