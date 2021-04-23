Entertainment

Amit Mistry, best known for his works in Kya Kehna, Bandish Bandits, passes away after cardiac arrest

Several celebrities, including Swanand Kirkire and Kubbra Sait, condoled the death of Amit Mistry, who will posthumously feature in Bhoot Police.

FP Trending April 23, 2021 13:56:52 IST
Amit Mistry, best known for his works in Kya Kehna, Bandish Bandits, passes away after cardiac arrest

Actor Amit Mistry passed away today, 23 April after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was best known for his work in movies like Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Kya Kehna, TV shows including Madam Sir, Tenali Rama, and web series Bandish Bandits. Bollywood personalities and fans are shocked over his demise.

Amit’s manager Maharshi Desai told Times of India that he’s in complete shock himself. He shared that the actor was all well and didn’t even complain of any health issue.

“Post breakfast he felt an ache in his heart and it was a heart attack and his family couldn’t even take him to the hospital. It is a big loss for the entertainment industry to lose an actor like him and I will miss working with him,” he added.

After the news of his sudden death came out, various celebrities have extended their condolences to Amit’s family on social media.

The shocking news about the actor’s death hit headlines after Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait tweeted that he “will be missed on earth”. Singer Swanand Kirkire, who couldn’t believe the word, expressed his grief by calling Amit “an amazing actor and a real happy soul”.

Among the many stars, even Aahana Kumra paid her tribute and shared that she is devastated. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor wrote, "Gone too soon dost”. Calling Amit a lovely guy, Tisca Chopra extended her “deepest condolences to the family”.

Check out the tweets here

Amit will be seen in the Bollywood film Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Updated Date: April 23, 2021 13:56:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

Deepika Padukone steps down as Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival chairperson, citing work commitments
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone steps down as Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival chairperson, citing work commitments

Padukone had replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao to become the chairperson of the festival in 2019.

'Had to make 99 Songs not just a musical, but a rollercoaster ride for an increasingly restless audience': AR Rahman
Entertainment

'Had to make 99 Songs not just a musical, but a rollercoaster ride for an increasingly restless audience': AR Rahman

AR Rahman says while there is fear among everyone involving the release of 99 Songs in theatres amid rising cases of COVID-19, the success of the film will boost film industry.

Shravan Rathod in 'extremely critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19, says composer's son
Entertainment

Shravan Rathod in 'extremely critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19, says composer's son

Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital.