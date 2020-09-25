Amish Tripathi's novel Legend of Suheldev to get feature film adaptation; author will produce movie

Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India tells the story of a semi-legendary Indian king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich in the 11th century.

Amish Tripathi's latest novel Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India is now being made into a major feature film.

Tripathi will also produce the film under his banner Immortal Studios along with by Wakaoo Films and Casa Media.

The novel tells the story of King Suheldev, a semi-legendary Indian king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich (in present-day Uttar Pradesh).

The story is set in the 11th century when the Turks, led by Ghazni, launched multiple raids on India and razed the Somnath Temple to the ground. It is then that the young warrior Suheldev set out on an adventurous journey and gathered an army of his own, with soldiers from across religions, castes and regions, to fight the Turks and rebuilt the temple.

Speaking about the film adaptation, Amish said, “Maharaja Suheldev is one of India’s most consequential heroes from the 11th century, who is, sadly, relatively unknown to modern Indians. This tale carries a universal message of unity cutting across class, caste and religious barriers, a message that is particularly relevant for India today. Maharaja Suheldev's story tells us that when we Indians are united, we are unbeatable. I am delighted that my book Legend of Suheldev is being converted into a movie to reach out to an even wider audience.”

The script is already under preparation, and the producers will soon announce the name of the lead actor to play the role of King Suheldev.

The film is directed by debutant director Senthil Kumar.