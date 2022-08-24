Amidst ongoing boycott trend, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic message

In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared his wish to speak but claimed that nowadays everything is blown out of proportion.

Lately, the Hindi film industry seems to have become a soft target of the trolls, as the “boycott” call against some of the movies is buzzing all over the Internet. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post and we wonder if the veteran star is referring to the ongoing cancel culture and boycott trend on social media. In his latest tweet, BigB has shared his wish to speak but claimed that nowadays everything is blown out of proportion. This after, a lot of Bollywood biggies faced the wrath of the social media users. Recently, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan struggled to perform well at the box office, after facing boycott calls from the audience.

Big B has summed up the situation in his tweet. It read, “Kuch batein karne ka mann karta hai, par karein toh kaise karein, har baat toh aajkal baat ban jati hai. (I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, as everything becomes an issue these days)”

T 4387 - कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

As soon as the veteran actor tweeted his cryptic message, people, on Twitter, were quick to link it with the boycott trend and his upcoming movie. A person said, “Brahmastra ke release ke pehle tak mat kariye sir koi bat. (Sir, don’t say anything before the release of Brahmastra.)

ब्रम्हास्त्र की रिलीज के पहले तक मत करिए सर कोई बात — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 23, 2022

Another wrote, “Abhi kuchh mat boliye sir, 40 saal purani koi movie dialogue ke chakkar mein boycott kar denge log. (Don’t say anything sir, or else people will boycott you because of a dialogue in a 40-year-old movie.)”

अभी कुछ मत बोलिए सर। 40 साल पुरानी कोई मूवी डाइयलोग के चक्कर में boycott कर देंगे लोग — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) August 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet came days after Alia Bhatt’s statement took the Internet by storm. In an interview, Alia said that if people don’t like her, they shouldn’t watch her films. Alia’s statement wasn’t taken well by the social media users, resulting in the hashtag Boycott Brahmastra trending on top.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan made the same statement as Alia, which might have offended the audience leading to a backlash against Laal Singh Chaddha. And when Alia walked in the footsteps of Bebo, a short clip of her statement started making rounds on the internet. Coming back to Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious project will hit the theatres on 9 September. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Alia, the movie features, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

