After the incident that took place at the Oscars 2022, Will Smith is under a lot of pressure because his Netflix films are being scrutinised. Here's what you need to know.

The marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be in ruins. The King Richard actor is currently in India, meeting Sadhguru. Given his current state of stress, it appears that he requires spiritual comfort. According to Marca, one of his Netflix projects is in jeopardy. It appears that the internet portal has chosen to terminate it. All of this will take place after the Oscars in 2022. After making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, he slapped comic Chris Rock on the stage. She suffers from alopecia. Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett-Smith were reportedly close at one point, and word that he was displeased surfaced recently.

Netflix has apparently cancelled Will's second film, Bright 2. Bright, the first film, was released in 2017 and became a Netflix smash. The action film starring Will Smith featured goblins and orcs. It appeared to be a hit at first, but the number of views gradually decreased. According to Marca, the plans for Bright 2 have been placed on hold indefinitely. It may not see the light of day, according to Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw, although the purported reason is not the Oscars 2022 slap incident.

On the professional front, the Aladdin, Independence Day, and Bad Boys star is having some challenges. Nat Geo has delayed production for the travel show Pole To Pole in which Will Smith travels the world.

Fast and Loose, an action film, and The Council, a criminal biography, are two more Netflix projects that have been put on hold. The latter is a brand-new entry in the Bad Boys series. The superstar's fortune of USD 350 million is also on the line. Under Californian law, Jada Pinkett Smith will be entitled to half of it.

