Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are quite famous for their amazing chemistry and undeniably strong love for each other. The couple has never refrained from sharing a bit of PDA on social media or in public. While fans love to see the two actors together, recently, a few reports circulating rumours of separation between the two has left many fans upset and concerned about their relationship status. Following a lack of public appearances together, several reports surfaced in recent times claiming that the couple was planning to split.

However, Deepveer has done it again and further put a rest to all the rumours once and for all! It was during Ranveer Singh‘s recent live session on Instagram stories when the Pathaan actress made a cute intervention and further interacted with her husband through a few playful comments. While Ranveer was quite engaged in the session, Deepika suddenly popped up in the comments section and wrote, “Working up an appetite I see..(googly eyes emoji).”

Shortly after that, in another comment, while teasing her husband as he seemed to be travelling in his car during the session, Deepika asked which traffic signal he had reached.

‘Talking to my husband fills up my day’: Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh. Notably, this is not the first time when Deepika has recently broken her silence after the separation rumours. A few days back while appearing on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, the actress, who was speaking on mental health, mentioned Ranveer’s name. She further added that spending moments with her loved ones, including having a conversation with her husband, helps her to fill up on a day.

Apart from that, she also added that Ranveer was going to be very happy after seeing her face as he had been away for a music festival for a week and had recently returned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



On the other hand, Ranveer Singh who never shies away from expressing his love for his wife also took to Instagram a few days back to share a cute post. Posting a couple of throwback pictures from his Cannes visit in May, Ranveer can be seen posing in front of Deepika’s poster, who was among one of its jury members. ” just had to! Have a great show today, baby”, his caption read.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.