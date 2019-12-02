America's Got Talent producers NBC issue new statement following Gabrielle Union's exit from show

America's Got Talent network NBC, and producers Fremantle and Syco have released a new statement regarding former host Gabrielle Union’s exit from the series.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees, and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the group said Sunday in a joint statement. “We are working with Ms Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Following the release of NBC’s statement, Union retweeted a tweet by entertainment and culture writer Joelle Monique, outlining the three steps to a “solid apology."

Check out Union's reaction to the statement here

The statement comes days after Union had allegedly opened up on some "problematic" situations on the sets of the show before her departure.

Variety further alleged, quoting multiple sources, while she was working on the show, the 47-year old had flagged concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge. The sources also told the outlet she, along with co-judge Julianne Hough, were subjected to "excessive notes" on the way they looked.

However, a spokesperson of NBC, replying to the claims, shared a statement with People magazine on Tuesday, which read, "America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years, and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

However, in a statement issued to the outlet, Hough has denied going through any negative experience on the show.

The report published in Variety also described the claims Union allegedly commented on, her hairstyles that they were way "too black" for the show.

Fans and celebrities, such as Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo as well as Union's husband Dwyane Wade, have rallied behind the actress amid the controversy.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 12:31:00 IST