American Son trailer: Kerry Washington goes on desperate hunt for her lost child in Netflix film

Netflix's trailer of its upcoming movie adaptation, American Son, seems quite gripping. Inspired by the eponymous stage play, the trailer sees a perplexed Kerry Washington make a tearful plea for answers to find her missing son.

The film, helmed by Kenny Leon and based on Christopher Demos-Brown’s theatrical production, takes place entirely in the holding area of a South Florida police station with a torrential storm outside. Washington is seen in the role of Kendra Ellis-Connor, a psychology professor, frantically searching for her missing son. Matters become worse when her estranged husband (played by Steven Pasquale), and two police officers (played by Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee) show up.

The video begins depicting a heated argument between Washington and Jordan, but Pasquale’s arrival takes the narrative to a different emotionally complex realm, especially when Kendra claims her partner is responsible for their son’s disappearance: “You’re the one who disappeared from his life. You walked out on him," she says.

Watch the trailer of American Son

Entertainment Weekly quotes the Scandal actress as saying, "This character is like the un-Olivia Pope. She was such a huge challenge for me as an actress to spend seven or eight years playing somebody, and then try to have the pendulum swing in the total opposite direction. She is not — there is no Prada in this one folks, sorry. She’s grappling with relationships in a really different way. She’s super open and vulnerable, and we meet her at a point in her life where she’s really changing who she is." American Son begins streaming on Netflix from 1 November. Check out the poster of American Son

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 16:35:41 IST