Singing sensation Beyoncé turns 42 today, and on the occasion American singer Diana Ross sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for her and the video went viral in no time. The video was shared on social media all the way from the Renaissance World Tour and the crowd couldn’t keep calm, neither could netizens on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

These are some of the reactions- ‘Absolutely magical, I left my body,’ ‘Two legendary musicians! Magic!’, ‘Diana’s been looking the same for like 50 years now,’ ‘Two stars who were on a mission to walk over anybody and everybody to get to where they are at.’

Beyoncé shone the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night. She once again packed the massive SoFi Stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyoncé who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour.

As usual, Beyoncé rose to the occasion as many of her BeyHive faithful tried to match her energy during her set lasting two and a half hours. Once she appeared onstage, it turned into a dance party served with a heavy dosage of self-confidence, women’s empowerment and beaming pride.

For much of the night, most attendees on all levels hardly sat down in their stadium seats in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé instantly recognized the crowd’s support. In return, she expressed her gratitude, calling many in the audience “beautiful faces.”

“I’m grateful to have this perspective and this view of all of you,” she said. “I’ve been able to do what I do for over 26 years — going on 27 years. It’s because of you. It’s because of your loyalty. It’s because of your prayers. I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’”

With added inputs from agencies