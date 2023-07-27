Very recently, American singer and rapper Raja Kumari sang the ‘Jawan‘ theme song in New York at a concert Shah Rukh Khan fans couldn’t stop but praising her, and they can’t wait for the full song to be out.

Here’s a glimpse shared by a fan-club of the star:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Jawan Prevue

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawanprevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track ” Beqarar Karke” the film promises to be full of surprises.

Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films, produced at a never seen before scale for an Indian film, it is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan starting from, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film