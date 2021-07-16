The charge against Dillon Jordan is that he used PaperChase Films, his production company, as a front for the international prostitution ring

Dillion Jordan, producer of the movies Skin and The Kindergarten Teacher, has been arrested. The charge against the producer is that he used PaperChase Films, his production company, as a front for the international prostitution ring, reports Variety.

It has been alleged that Jordan made arrangements for women to travel across the US and meet clients between 2010 to May 2017.

The allegations also include using accounts in the name of an event planning business and a production company to run the prostitution business. He used the company’s account to pay for expenses and receive payments from clients. According to the publication, these payments were designated as consulting fees, house party fees, modelling fees, and appearance fees.

It is alleged that through his business, women were flown to New York to engage in prostitution. The prostitution ring is alleged to include a madam in the United Kingdom who used to pool clients and prostitutes.

It further says that the film producer was indicted on the charges of money laundering and prostitution last month. On Thursday, 15 July, the indictment was unsealed. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are handling the case.

The 49-year-old producer was arrested in San Bernardino County. Jordan was scheduled to appear in Riverside before a federal judge.

Commenting on the issue, Audrey Strauss, the Manhattan US Attorney said that as alleged, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business for years. Strauss added that the event planning company and a movie production company were used to conceal the money he made from exploiting women. “Now the party is over and the film is a wrap,” said the attorney.

Jordan has produced films including The Kindergarten Teacher which released in 2018 and starred Maggie Gyllenhaal. He produced The Kid (2019) with Ethan Hawke. He is based in Lake Arrowhead, California. Reportedly, Dillon Jordan also goes by the names Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler.