American Music Awards confirmed to return for 2020 edition, will air on 22 November
It is unclear in what format will the American Music Awards return or whether an audience will be present in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The American Music Awards (AMAs) will be held on 22 November this year, ABC Network and Dick Clark Productions have announced. It is, however, unclear in what format will the music gala return or whether an audience will be present in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported Variety.
The nominations, which will be announced in October, include categories such as pop/rock, alternative rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, Latin, EDM, alongside awards for new artist of the year, the collaboration of the year, video of the year, favorite song, and artist of the year.
Join us for the 2020 #AMAs Sunday, November 22 on ABC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YTLhBUuhwV
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) July 17, 2020
The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers.
Last year, singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of AMAs with 28 total wins, beating King of Pop Michael Jackson''s record of 24 all-time wins.
In addition to artist of the decade award, Swift bagged trophies in favourite album - pop/rock, favourite music video, favourite female artist - pop/rock, favourite artist - adult contemporary and artist of the year categories, making her the artiste with the most AMAs of all time.
Billie Eilish was named new artist of the year, with South Korean pop sensation BTS being recognised as the tour of the year and Khalid receiving the favourite male artist trophy.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Katy Perry to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World; event will take place on 25-26 July
Katy Perry is set to perform some of her greatest hits, along with new music from her upcoming album Smile.
Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August
In an earlier post, Katy Perry wrote Smile 'is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love.'
UK's The Royal Mint honours Elton John with new commemorative coin, singer says 'it's a humbling milestone'
The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts Elton John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.