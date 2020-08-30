American Horror Story season 10 to resume filming in October, announces producer Ryan Murphy
The tenth season of American Horror Story was initially scheduled to start earlier in the year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.
Writer-producer Ryan Murphy has announced that production on the tenth season of his anthology series American Horror Story will start in October.
According to Deadline, filming on the FX series was originally scheduled to start earlier in the year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.
Check out Murphy's announcement here
“Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is going for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew,” Murphy posted on Instagram.
The new season will feature series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock as well as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.
It is scheduled to premiere next year.
