American Horror Story: 1984 — Emma Roberts' horror drama to premiere on FX Network in September
Los Angeles: American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on 18 September, FX has announced.
1984 is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy-created horror drama.
Murphy had earlier revealed that Emma Roberts would feature in the new season of the anthology series.
According to Variety, FX also announced the premiere dates of other shows including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC and Mr Inbetween.
The second season of Mayans MC will premiere on 3 September, while Mr. Inbetween will come out on 12 September.
Fourteenth season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will start airing from 25 September.
Check out the announcements for the FX shows:
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 14:26:11 IST