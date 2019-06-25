You are here:

American Horror Story: 1984 — Emma Roberts' horror drama to premiere on FX Network in September

Los Angeles: American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on 18 September, FX has announced.

1984 is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy-created horror drama.

Murphy had earlier revealed that Emma Roberts would feature in the new season of the anthology series.

According to Variety, FX also announced the premiere dates of other shows including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC and Mr Inbetween.

The second season of Mayans MC will premiere on 3 September, while Mr. Inbetween will come out on 12 September.

Fourteenth season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will start airing from 25 September.

Check out the announcements for the FX shows:

View this post on Instagram suns out, guns out. @mayansfx is back on september 3 A post shared by fxnetworks (@fxnetworks) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram

hey jabronis the gang is coming back on september 25

A post shared by fxnetworks (@fxnetworks) on Jun 24, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 14:26:11 IST