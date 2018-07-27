American drama series The Affair, starring Ruth Wilson and Dominic West, renewed for fifth and final season

Critically acclaimed drama The Affair has been renewed for its fifth and final season on Showtime, ahead of its fourth season which will flag off on 19 August, Variety reported.

"Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season,” Variety quoted Showtime's Gary Levine, president of programming, as saying.

The series revolves around a married waitress, Alison, essayed by Ruth Wilson, who enters into an extramarital relationship with a successful teacher, Noah, portrayed by Dominic West. The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effect of infidelity that crumbles two marriages and a crime that brings them back together.

The Affair also stars Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson. According to the Variety report, the fourth season will find the four characters, Noah, Helen, Alison and Cole alienated from each other, moving further and further away from where they all began.

The show has won three Golden Globe awards including the 2015 win for best drama series and the best actress in a drama series award bagged by Ruth Wilson. In 2016, Tierney received an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a drama series.

The Affair has been created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi who serve as executive producers. Treem also serves as showrunner.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 19:39 PM