American DJ-producer Marshmello teases new track 'Biba' with Shirley Setia, Pritam

Christopher Comstock, known professionally as Marshmello, teased a collaboration with composer Pritam and Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia on 29 January. The American DJ-producer shared a snippet of the upcoming song, which features visuals from Daler Mehndi's 'Tunak Tunak Tun'. He captioned the video with the hashtag #biba, which lead fans to believe was the name of the song.

Later, he officially confirmed the song's title and alsorevealed that it will release on 1 February. The teaser video featuring his infamous mascot head and Pritam's caricature.

The international collaboration will be his first single of 2019, reports Billboard. He previously released 'Project Dreams' with rapper Roddy Rich. His other notable tracks from 2018 include 'Happier' with Bastille, 'Spotlight' with Lil Peep and 'FRIENDS' with Anne-Marie, which even won Teen Choice Award for Choice EDm Song award.

Setia, also known by the pseudonym "Pyjama Popstar", is famous for her covers of popular Bollywood songs. She moved to Mumbai from Auckland in 2016 to pursue a career in music, writes The Hindu.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 18:48:57 IST