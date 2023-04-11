American actor Michael Lerner known for his performance in Barton Fink and Elf died on Saturday, 8 April, 2023. He was 81. The Academy Award nominee’s demise was announced by his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, via a post on Instagram. However, no details regarding his death have been disclosed at this time. A photo of the veteran actor was posted Sam with a caption that read, “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me.” He further expressed that Michael Lerner’s stories always motivated him and ignited his love for acting.

He described Michael as the coolest, most confident, and talented person. He stated that being related to his uncle made him feel special. Sam mentioned that everyone who knew Michael knew how amazing he was in a unique way. He felt fortunate to have spent a lot of time with Michael, and acknowledged that his work will continue to be appreciated for a long time. Sam wished Michael to rest in peace and enjoy unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathons.

Let’s have a look at the post made by Sam Lerner here:

The post gathered a wide range of reactions from the users in the comment section. People showed condolences for the loss of Sam’s uncle and many called Michael a “legend”. An individual wrote, “I was lucky enough to meet him, he was very kind hearted. Sorry for your loss.”

Michael Lerner gave some amazing performances throughout his career. He got nominated for an Oscar for playing the character Jack Lipnick in Barton Fink (1991). He thought it was weird and unexpected. He found out about the nomination early in the morning and celebrated with a friend and his wife. When he got home, there were many reporters waiting for him. He shared this story in an interview with AV Club in 2016.

Michael learned acting at Brooklyn College and got a scholarship to study at the University of California, Berkeley. The actor also received a Fulbright Scholarship for studying theatre at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. While he was there, he lived with Yoko Ono, a Japanese actor, and John Lennon, an English actor. He reportedly liked collecting rare books, playing poker, and was a fan of Cuban cigars.

