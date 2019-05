Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet on why Oscar-nominated film will not have sequel: 'Paris is ugly now'

Filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet has no plans to make a sequel of his Oscar-nominated film Amélie. The 2001 romantic comedy featured French actor Audrey Tatou in the lead. It follows a shy waitress, who decides to change the lives of those around her for the better while struggling with her own isolation.

In an interview with IndieWire, Jeunet said part of the reason for not making a sequel is that he finds France's capital Paris "ugly".

"It wouldn't be the same actress, it would be cheap because it wouldn't have the same budget, and in Paris now it's so difficult to shoot because there are construction sites everywhere, so Paris is ugly now," the director said.

"So no, I don't want to make a sequel or even a series," he added.

During the interview, Jeunet revealed that he is working on a mockumentary about the making of his popular film. He said he was inspired by Peter Jackson's 1995 mockumentary Forgotten Silver, which was about the story of a New Zealand filmmaker.

"I'm writing a fake documentary about the shooting of Amélie, like the Peter Jackson movie about the beginning of cinema. It'll be just stupidity, something very funny, very cheap to make, I hope," Jeunet said.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 14:35:26 IST

