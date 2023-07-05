Ameesha Patel, gearing up for Gadar 2, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, dug some skeletons and spoke about her past relationships and that Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta episode of Koffee With Karan back in 2005, when No Entry was about to release.

Talking about the two ladies first, Patel said, “The thing is that Lara [Dutta] and Bipasha [Basu] were on Koffee with Karan [Season 1, Episode 9] and apparently they spoke some things that were not very complimentary about me. I don’t know why because I had done an entire world tour with Bipasha and we got along well. I was totally civil to her. I had also done a film with Lara called Elaan with her and I was very polite to her throughout the filming.”

The Koffee episode with Ameesha that never happened

So, Karan came to me and asked me in his typical Karan style ‘So Ameesha, you know, that Bipasha and Lara came on the show and said this about you on it. And what are you going to say when you come on the show next week?’ And I said ‘nothing. I have nothing to say I’m gonna say no comment. Person has a view. They have a view I have none.’ So he was like, ‘Oh, your typical Polish South Bombay manners’. I said, ‘Yeah, because that’s me’.

On her public relationships and impact on her career

The relationships, the two that were public, the only two I ever had, because I was never involved with anyone else, they did take a beating on my career,” she said. “And then for 12-13 years, I was like, no men all peace. It’s always more attractive for your audiences and they feel that if you’re single, or if you’re only dating someone from the film industry like a superstar or hero, it benefits your career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.