Ameesha Patel, business partner Kuunal Goomer taken to court for allegedly duping financier of Rs 2.5 crore

Film producer Ajay Kumar Singh has dragged Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kuunal Goomer to court over fraud. The producer who is gearing up for the release of his next titled Family of Thakurganj, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill in the lead roles, claims to have had given Patel and Goomer Rs 2.5 crore as financier to complete their film Desi Magic. Singh says today he just has a few bounced cheques with him to show, reports Mumbai Mirror. Going the legal way, he chose to file a complaint with the Ranchi court alleging fraud and cheque bouncing.

Patel’s first production with Goomer Desi Magic is a romcom drama featuring Zayed Khan, Ravi Kishan, Sahil Shroff and Randhir Kapoor and Patel (in a double role). Although the Mehul Atha-directorial went on the floors in 2013, it hasn't got a theatrical release yet.

Talking to Mirror, Singh revealed that the duo had promised him that the film would release by June 2018 and would be a profitable venture. He said, “I had given Ameesha and Kuunal Rs 2.5 crore when they visited Ranchi in March last year for an event. They had told me the film would release by June 2018 and would be a profitable venture for me. It has yet to arrive at the theatres and when I badgered them, they promised to return my money with interest in two-three months.”

He even disclosed that Patel and Goomer gave him a cheque of Rs 3 crore which bounced and when he complained they made it clear to him that they have no intention of refunding him the amount. He claims that they even threatened him by showing Patel’s photos with some influential people.

Both Patel and Goomer have remained unavailable for comments.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 12:45:51 IST