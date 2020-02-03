Amber Heard reportedly admits to 'hitting' former husband Johnny Depp in leaked audio tapes

Amber Heard has opened up about 'hitting' former husband and actor Johnny Depp, in an audio tape that revealed conversations between the ex-couple in 2015.

In the audiotape, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, Heard – who filed for divorce in May 2016 accusing Depp of beating her during their 18-month marriage – can be heard warning the latter about her violent behaviour.

It was an informal two-hour ‘therapy’ session recorded consensually on Heard’s cell phone and supplied to DailyMail by a well-placed source, the report further claimed.

In the audio tape, the couple can be heard discussing an incident that got physically violent. At one point, Heard says: "Babe, you're not punched ... I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine. I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

“I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because had we continued it, it would have gotten bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a crime scene right now,” he says.

“Just because I’ve thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door,” Amber says and Depp cuts in to suggest he’s also had vases hurled at him, she replies, “Just because there are vases does not mean that you come and knock on the door.”

“Really, I should just let you throw? The only time I ever threw anything at you was when you f**king threw the cans at me in Australia,’ he admits in the audio clip.

Heard in an essay for The Washington Post, published on 18 December 2018, wrote about the aftermath of accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. The Aquaman actress, wrote that she "felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out".

Depp and Heard married in February 2015 and separated in May 2016. It was reported that Heard had obtained a restraining order against Depp after accusing the actor of verbal, emotional and physical abuse. In 2019, Depp filed a 50 million dollars defamation lawsuit against Heard for accusing him of domestic violence in the op-ed.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 17:48:06 IST