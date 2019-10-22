Amber Heard posts doctored photo of Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to highlight Instagram's sexist nudity policy

Amber Heard has posted a doctored photo of her Aquaman co-star on Instagram to make a statement against the policy on nudity of the photo-sharing app.

In September, the actress had shared a still of her “in which she stood in front of a mirror wearing a black suit jacket atop her bare torso, with the nipple of one of her breasts visible,” according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. However, the image has since been removed from the platform, owing to the nudity guidelines of Instagram.

In response to the removal, Heard posted another picture in which she posted the same photo, photoshopping Momoa's face and chest in place of her own. This edited image has not been removed from Instagram.

Pointing out how the Community Guidelines of Instagram seems only to be "against showing the female nipple," Heard wrote she shared the doctored picture to underscore the "strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies."

Check out Amber Heard's post here

On the work front, the actress will reunite with Momoa for the sequel of Aquaman, the first part of which was a major success earning $1.12 billion globally. It also became Warner Bros' first DC movie to pass the $1 billion mark since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. It is currently the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time. Aquaman 2 is slated to release on 16 December, 2022. While James Wan and Peter Safran will produce the film, the original writers of Aquaman — David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick — have been roped in to write the script of the sequel.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 10:15:53 IST