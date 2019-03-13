Amber Heard on coming out as bisexual to religious parents: 'They didn't know how to process it'

Amber Heard recently opened up about coming out as bisexual to her staunchly religious family, reports People magazine. Speaking at the Making Change On and Off the Screen panel at SXSW, the Aquaman actress stated that her parents had a difficult time understanding her choices.

“I am from Austin, Texas. My dad is out of central casting Texan. Good Southern man; and I was raised in a religious home,” she said. “And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that, it was just tears, tears, " said Amber.

"They didn’t know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive," she told People.

Amber confessed that at the time she did not want to admit that her family was having problems but noticed that they adjusted to the fact over the years. “Five years later, I was getting an award, and I asked my parents to drive out to Dallas. And I see them sitting front and centre and here I am getting this ‘gay’ award… My parents in five years, look at the journey. Attitudes and hearts can change,” ET Canada quoted the actress as saying.

Amber stated that coming out in 2010 had impacted her career negatively for a while. Because she was openly bisexual, navigating Hollywood became even more difficult for her.

Heard was romantically involved with Tasya van Ree for four years before the two parted ways in 2012. She was then married to Johnny Depp in 2015, but the marriage lasted only 15 months. Later, Amber had also been linked to Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

