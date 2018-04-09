Amazon's Golden Globe winning comedy series Mozart in the Jungle cancelled after four seasons

Amazon has cancelled its award-winning comedy-drama series Mozart in the Jungle after its four season-long run.

Produced by Amazon Studios, the series helped the streaming giant cement its position as an award-worthy show with its surprise Golden Globe win in 2016 for best comedy series and the lead comedy actor for Gael Garcia Bernal.

Executive produced by Paul Weitz, Will Graham, Roman Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman, the offbeat show revolved around the life of a brash young conductor at the New York Symphony.

"We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come," the group of four said in a statement, according to Variety.

Thew show starred Lola Kirke, Gael García Bernal, Bernadette Peters, Malcolm McDowell, Saffron Burrows, Hannah Dunne, and Peter Vack.

Mozart in the Jungle is among several initial Amazon shows that have been cancelled in the past few months amid the management upheaval at the expanding video arm of the retail giant.

