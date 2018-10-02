Amazon Studios, Sony to co-produce action-fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time

Robert Jordan's bestselling novels The Wheel of Time will be adapted into a female-led action fantasy series by Amazon. Rafe Judkins, screenwriter of Chuck, Agents of SHIELD, will serve as showrunner of the series co-produced by Sony and Amazon Studios, according to Variety.

The Wheel of Time, which has sold over 90 million copies across the globe, is set in a world where magic exists but only women can use it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of an all-female organisation called the 'Aes Sedai', as she goes on an adventure with five young men and women. The series will premiere globally on Prime Video and is influenced by European and Asian philosophy and culture, especially Buddhism and Hindusim, writes Variety.

"The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global book franchises and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core," said Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios.

Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment will executive produce along with Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (which produced Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Shrek Forever After producer Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal, Jordan's wife, is the consulting producer.

