Amazon Studios orders young adult series I Know What You Did Last Summer based on 1997 movie

Amazon Studios has greenlit young adult series I Know What You Did Last Summer based on 1997 slasher film and the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. The studio will produce the show alongside Sony Pictures Television.

The show will focus on an American town full of secrets, and a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night, says a press release.

The '90s film starred was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Jim Gillespie. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr, and earned over $125 million worldwide, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Its follow-ups I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer released in 1998 and 2006, respectively.

Sara Goodman (Gossip Girl) will write and executive produce along with executive producers Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz (who also produced the 1997 thriller) and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear.

The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios in a statement. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”