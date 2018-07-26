Amazon Studios gives order for limited series Daisy Jones & The Six based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel

Los Angeles: Amazon Studios has given an order for a limited series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel Daisy Jones & The Six.

The series will be jointly produced by Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the studio said in a statement.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, best known for The Disaster Artist and 500 Days of Summer, will pen the script for the 13-episode series. The duo will also oversee the project.

The book, set in the 1970s, follows the rise of a fictional rock band through the ranks of the LA music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world.

"As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," Witherspoon said.

"With Neustadter and Weber, two writers I deeply admire, stewarding this project, I am so confident that Daisy and her band's journey toward finding their voice will leave just as permanent a mark with viewers around the world as it did with me," she added.

The series will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine while Brad Mendelsohn will executive produce for Circle of Confusion.

"When I heard Hello Sunshine was developing Daisy Jones & The Six, I tracked down a copy right away and devoured it in one sitting. I loved it so much I had to take it off the market and bring it to Amazon Studios," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Neustadter and Weber will also serve as executive producers on the project with Reid as a producer.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 16:03 PM