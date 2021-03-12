Amazon Prime Video's The Boys spin-off series casts Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair as first superheroes

Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair are the first lead actors from the ensemble cast of The Boys spin-off

The spin-off series of the popular Amazon Original series was first announced of being in development back in September 2020 and is now nearing the formal greenlight at Amazon Prime Video. Joining the diabolical universe of the superhero flick, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair are the first lead actors from the ensemble cast.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled Boys Spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

Lizzie Broadway will play the role of Emma, a young superhero. Her past TV credits include The Rookie, Bones, Southland, Splitting Up Together, and Here and Now. Jaz Sinclair will play Marie, another of the young superheroes. She most recently starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and has also been a part of Rizzoli & Isles, Easy, and The Vampire Diaries.

Like The Boys, the spinoff is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Craig Rosenberg will serve as Executive Producer/Showrunner.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will serve as Executive Producers. Serving as Co-Executive Producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz.