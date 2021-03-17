Amazon Prime Video ventures into film production in India with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu

Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has now ventured into film production with Akshay Kumar's upcoming drama Ram Setu, the streamer said in a press release. The platform will co-produce the film alongside Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden) and creatively produced by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Prithviraj Chauhan), Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world," Kumar said in a statement.

The actor will be seen as an archaeologist in the film. He will be flying down to Ayodhya with the crew to film the 'mahurat shot' on 18 March, it was previously reported.

Kumar had revealed the first look of Ram Setu on Diwali last year. The poster had the actor sporting a long hairdo with a saffron scarf round around his neck. He seemed to be walking down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster is an image of Lord Ram.

Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available for Amazon Prime Video members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.