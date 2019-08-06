Amazon Prime Video to release horror comedy series Truth Seekers, starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to Truth Seekers, a horror comedy series, starring Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible series, Ready Player One) and Nick Frost (Snow White & the Hunstmen). According to Variety, it is the first project from Pegg, Frost, and Miles Ketley's production banner Stolen Pictures.

Frost and Pegg will be seen a ghost hunters, who team up to uncover and film paranormal sighting across the UK. According to the description of the show, as reported by Variety, "They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race."

While Frost plays Gus, Pegg's character is named Dave. Details of other castings are yet to be revealed. The release date is expected to be announced soon.

Truth Seekers will be produced by Richard Webb and the production is scheduled to begin in September. Variety writes that the show will be comprise of eight-half-hour long episodes. Truth Seekers is co-written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz. Ketley, Serafinowicz will executive produce with Jim Field Smith, who will also direct.

Frost in a statement says as per Variety, "It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team."

Previously, Frost and Pegg have worked in the Edgar Wright-directed Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. They also shared screen space in the British sitcom Spaced.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 14:18:08 IST