Amazon Prime Video removes ‘objectionable’ scenes from Saif Ali Khan’s political drama Tandav; issues apology for hurting viewers’ sentiments
Tandav had attracted controversy for a scene depicting a college theatrical programme, leading to allegations that the show hurt religious sentiments
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised "unconditionally" for its show "Tandav" and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.
The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attracted huge controversy for a scene depicting a college theatrical programme, leading to allegations that the show hurt religious sentiments and multiple FIRs.
"Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series ''Tandav''. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention," Amazon Prime said in a statement.
"We respect our viewers'' diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences," the company added.
The streamer said it will continue to develop entertaining content with partners while "complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences".
The cast and the crew of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed series apologised twice. Eventually, the team decided to cut the objectionable portions.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, Jack Reynor among others join Amazon's Modern Love Season 2
Modern Love is based on the New York Times column of the same name, which features standalone stories of everyday romance.
Yash Raj Films announce release dates of Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and other upcoming films
The first release from the production house will be Dibakar Banerjee-directed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.
Ahead of Drishyam 2 release on Amazon Prime Video, revisiting Mohanlal's 2013 blockbuster
Drishyam 2, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 19 February, takes place six years after the events of the first film.