Amazon Prime Video India's Comicstaan to feature Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,15 2018 13:50:57 IST

Mumbai: Indian comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath, Tanmay Bhat, Sapan Verma, Kaneez Surka, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew will soon be seen together in Comicstaan.

The Amazon Prime Video India's next Original reality series is created by Only Much Louder (OML), read a statement.

The short teaser, released on Friday, shows the comic artistes with tapes on their mouths, and then someone asks the comedians to shut up and make way for the future that is touted to be funny. The comedians look confused in the teaser. The trailer will release on 26 June.

