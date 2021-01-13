Amazon Prime Video India unveils teaser of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2

The trailer of The Family Man will be unveiled on 19 January, while the show will be out on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February.

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of the highly-anticipated season 2 of The Family Man, directed by Raj & DK, along with Suparn S Varma.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the intense action in the upcoming the series. Srikant seems to be missing much to his wife Suchitra (Priyamani) and children Atharv and Dhriti's chagrin (Vedant Sinha and Mehak Thakur).

"You've really forgotten us," says his daughter, who also suspects tension between the parents. Even Srikant's co-worker Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), hasn't a clue about his whereabouts. It is only toward the end of the video that we see Srikant, possibly on another covert mission.

The series also stars Samantha Akkineni in her digital debut. The cast also includes Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Dilip Tahil and Darshan Kumar in supporting roles.

The trailer of The Family Man will be unveiled on 19 January, while the show will be out on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February.

"We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. The response to first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is – when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man," creators Raj and DK said in a statement, according to The Indian Express.

The Family Man chronicles the journey of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. Srikant has to tread carefully at all times as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high pressure job and being a family man.