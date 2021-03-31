Amazon Prime Video India to premiere Fahadh Faasil's crime drama Joji on 7 April

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam crime drama Joji will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April.

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

The film is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and aims to presents a "twisted version" of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery.

Joji marks the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil, who have earlier worked for 2016 comedy-drama Maheshinte Prathikaaram and National Award-winning feature Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

The film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI.

His father, however, thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family, as per the film's official plotline.

Faasil said he decided to board the project the moment he understood his character's journey in Joji.

"I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me.

"I am excited that with Joji premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama," the 38-year-old actor said.

For Pothan, reuniting with his long-time collaborator in Joji was fruitful and the director hoped that the the film will keep audiences "hooked till the end."

"It was an amazing experience to work with such a brilliant and hardworking team. Every actor embraced their characters so beautifully," he added.

Written by Syam Pushkaran, Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero.

