Amazon Prime Video India 2020 slate includes second seasons of Made In Heaven, Mirzapur; Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut Breathe 2

Amazon Prime Video India has released a new video, announcing their 2020 slate, in collaboration with creators such as Raj & DK, Kabir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Nikkhil Advani, Reema Kagti, Ali Abbas Zafar, and many more.

While fan favorites Mirzapur and Made in Heaven will returned with second instalments, a slew of new originals will make their way to the platform.

In the new season of Four More Shots Please!, girls will continue their adventures abroad. The show has been shot in Turkey apart from Mumbai. The first season, a 10-episode series, was anchored in the unceasing friendship between the four women, and revolved around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties as they deal with being women in the India of 2018.

Despite a poorly-received second run, Inside Edge will return for a third season. Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Sapna Pabbi will reprise their respective roles.

Manoj Bajpayee's maiden digital show, The Family Man, which received a war response, will also return with a new instalment.

Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army is Prime's long-awaited Indian original, featuring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in lead roles. The show is based on true events, and charts the journey of the many men and women, who fought for the country's independene as part of the Indian National Army (INA), led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Another upcoming original, Bandish Bandits, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Shreya Singh Chaudhry, is a romantic musical series directed by Anand Tiwari. The story, penned by Amritpal Singh Bindra, follows a unique story of two diametrically different personalities — Radhe and Tamanna — who, despite coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.

The announcement video also includes a preview of documentary series Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. Though not much is known about the series, the preview includes clips of the team during training and a glimpse at Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan.

The Manmarziyan actor will also make his digital debut with Prime original Breathe 2. Amit Sadh, who played a pivotal part in the first season of the psychological thriller, will reprise his role as police officer Kabir Sawant for its second season as well. The series will be directed by Mayank Sharma.

Dilli and Gormint are newest additions to the list of political dramas. Dimple Kapadia will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Dilli, along with Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias. Veteran actor Amol Palekar, who will make his digital debut with Gormint, will star alongside Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania, and Girish Kulkarni in the drama.

The Last Hour is a crime thriller created by Amit Kumar (Monsoon Shootout), with Oscar winner Asif Kapadia as producer, alongside Anupama Minz and Kumar. Starring Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen, The Last Hour features “a supernatural twist," and is “set in a small picturesque hill station in the Himalayas," writes NDTV.

A series about the 2008 Mumbai attacks from director Nikkhil Advani, and starring Konkana Sen Sharma, called Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, is also in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 17:30:27 IST