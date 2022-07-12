See a new version of A.P. Dhillon’s popular Song Insne with The Boys season 3.

Amazon Prime Video’s wildly popular anti-superhero show ‘The Boys’ dropped the finale episode of its season 3 last Friday. With the absolute madness that was unleashed in the entire season, the climax in the finale episode had the fans’ mind blown. To celebrate the fantastic season 3 and its popularity, Prime Video has collaborated with one of India’s most loved rappers A.P. Dhillon to celebrate Season 3 by recreating his famous song ‘Insane’.

Releasing a special version of his widely popular track ‘Insane’ fused with the craziness of The Boys, the video released today featuring our very own Pagal Munda A P Dhillon who perfectly encapsulated the madness of The Boys.



Describing his love for the show, AP Dhillon said, “I have been a fan of 'The Boys' ever since the show dropped and this season has been like no other. Never a dull moment with this one. I jumped at the opportunity of collaborating for Prime Video’s action-packed show ahead of its epic finale. Given the perfect fit with our song 'Insane' I know all the fans of the show will appreciate the recreation."

The show dropped the season 3 finale episode on 8th July and has fans edging their seats with excitement of the drama that unfolded! The Boys has already been renewed for a season 4 and the previous seasons are available to stream in 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch The Boys season 3 exclusively only on Amazon prime video, The series is directed by Julian Holmes and created by Eric Kripke and Adapted from the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It has a brilliant star cast involved in this series Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty ,Dominique McElligott ,Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone ,Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles.

