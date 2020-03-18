Amazon Prime Video announces Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite to release digitally in India on 27 March

Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive Indian digital debut of Parasite, the film that created history by winning the most awards at Oscars 2020.

The film will be made available to Amazon Prime Video members in India, within months of its Indian theatrical release on 31 January.

Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims, as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

Amazon Prime Video India members can view the award-winning film in Korean with English subtitles, starting 27 March.

In an effort to reach a larger audience, the much-loved and heavily awarded movie will also be made available with Hindi dubbing on the platform.

The film is one of the highest-rated, critically acclaimed movies of 2019, and has secured writer-director Bong Joon-ho four awards at the Oscars this year: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Parasite is also the first film from a South Korean director to win Best Picture and the first with a primarily Asian cast.

Owing to the present Coronavirus pandemic, some studios took the extraordinary step of funneling new or recently released films onto home viewing platforms.

As per an article in The Associated Press, Universal Pictures said on Monday it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to break the traditional theatrical window of 90 days owing to the pandemic.

The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma — up for rental as early as Friday. It also said Trolls World Tour, one of the only major releases left in the April calendar, will debut in theaters and on-demand services simultaneously. A 48-hour rental will cost $19.99 and its equivalent in the rest of the world.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 10:05:55 IST