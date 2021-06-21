Inside Edge season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

Amazon Prime Video India confirmed a third season to its popular Original series Inside Edge today with a poster.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the upcoming instalment is directed by Kanishk Varma.

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi, Manu Rishu and Sidhant Gupta will be seen in key roles.

Here is the poster

According to a press release, the upcoming season promises "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment". The makers are yet to announce a release date.

The first season of Inside Edge released in July 2017, and the sequel in 2020.

The series was based on the sport of cricket and depicted the Mumbai Mavericks team, a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional take on the much-successful format of the Indian Premier League.