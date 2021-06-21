Amazon Prime Video announces Inside Edge to be renewed for third season, directed by Kanishk Varma
Inside Edge season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Aamir Bashir in key roles.
Amazon Prime Video India confirmed a third season to its popular Original series Inside Edge today with a poster.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the upcoming instalment is directed by Kanishk Varma.
Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi, Manu Rishu and Sidhant Gupta will be seen in key roles.
Here is the poster
more cricket. more drama. more entertainment. season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? #InsideEdge@InsideEdgeAMZN @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @krnx @kanishk_v @vivekoberoi @RichaChadha @sayanigupta @TanujVirwani @AmitSial @SapnaPabbi @AamirBashir @AkshayOberoi pic.twitter.com/YKQ9ak6xH9
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 21, 2021
According to a press release, the upcoming season promises "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment". The makers are yet to announce a release date.
The first season of Inside Edge released in July 2017, and the sequel in 2020.
