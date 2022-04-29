The announcement event, which happened in Mumbai was attended by celebs like Vijay Sethupathi, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Rohit Shetty, and many others.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video unveiled its expansion plan in India on Thursday, under which the platform will double its investment in the country and also released 41 new titles, including Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat, Shahid Kapoor's series Farzi and 'Maja Maa', featuring Madhuri Dixit-Nene, over a period of 24 months.

The announcement event, which happened in Mumbai was attended by celebs like Vijay Sethupathi, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Rohit Shetty, and many others. Karan Johar was the host for the evening.

List of All Titles Announced at Prime Video Presents India

Scripted Original Series

1. Adhura (Hindi)

A supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school which hides a secret so dark and dreadful, it will shake the very foundations of the school and the lives of everyone connected to it.

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Creative Producer – Nikkhil Advani

Directors: Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee

Writers: Ananya Banerjee and Anand Jain

Key Cast: Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal

2. Bambai Meri Jaan (Hindi)

In his quest to clean the mean streets of Bombay from the rise of organised crime in post-Independence India, an honest cop puts everything on the line including the thing he wants to protect the most, his family.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment

Creators: Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar

Executive producers - Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Writers: Stoy - Hussain Zaidi; Screenplay - Rensil D’Silva, Sammer Arora and Chaitanya Chopra; Dialogues and Additional screenplay - Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal

Key Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur

3. Call Me Bae (Hindi)

Bae, billionaire fashionista is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal and for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers who she really is.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment

Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair

4. Crash Course (Hindi)

A fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their back.

Production Company: Owlet Films

Creator: Manish Hariprasad

Director: Vijay Maurya

Writers: Manish Hariprasad, Raina Roy

Key Cast: Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra, Gaurav Sharma, Bidita Bag

5. Dahaad (Hindi)

A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.

Production Company: Excel Media and Tiger Baby

Creators: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar

Directors: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Writers: Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra; Dialogues - Sumit Arora

Key Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

6. Dhootha (Telugu)

In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.

Production Company: Northstar Entertainment

Executive Producer: Vikram K Kumar

Director: Vikram K Kumar

Writers: Vikram K Kumar, Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, Naveen George Thomas

Key Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

7. Farzi (Hindi)

A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

Production Company: D2R Films

Creators: Raj & DK

Directors: Raj & DK

Writers: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Sita R Menon; Dialogues - Hussain Dalal; Additional Dialogues - Raghav Dutt

Key Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait

8. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi)

A new series from the house of Raj & DK.

Production Company: D2R Films

Creator: Raj and DK

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Writers: Mitesh Shah, Raj & DK, Rahi Anil Barve; Dialogues - Yogesh Damble Rahi, Anil Barve

Key Cast: Kunal Kemuu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekhaa

9. Happy Family Conditions Apply (Hindi)

A light-hearted family comedy about a quirky but lovable joint family that is always at loggerheads with each other.

Production Company: Hats Off Productions

Directors: Aatish Kapadia, Jamnadas Majethia (JD)

Producers: Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Aatish Kapadia

Key Cast: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka

10. Hush Hush (Hindi)

The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani

Writers: Story - Shikhaa Sharma, Ashish Mehta; Screenplay; Ashish Mehta; Dialogues - Juhi Chaturvedi

Key Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra

11. Indian Police Force (Hindi)

An action thriller from one of the foremost name’s in the business, about a young Delhi Police officer who will go to any length to track down and bring to justice the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

Production Company: Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment

Creator: Rohit Shetty

Directors: Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash

Writers: Screenplay - Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket; Dialogues - Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket; Dialogues - Ayush Trivedi

Key Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar

12. Jee Karda (Hindi)

A coming of age series that delves into the lives of a close-knit group of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood.

Production Company: Maddock Films

Director: Arunima Sharma

Writers: Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal

Key Cast: Tamannaah, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, Sayan Banerjee

13. Jubilee (Hindi)

Set in a newly independent India, Jubilee is a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood, as we know it.

Production Company: Reliance Entertainment Studios

Creators: Vikramaditya Motwane, Soumik Sen

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Writer: Atul Sabharwal

Key Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi

14. Modern Love Chennai (Tamil)

The Chennai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Chennai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Production Company: Tyler Durden and Kino Fist

Creative Producer: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Directors: Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

Writers: Balaji Tharaneetharan, Rajumurugan, Reshma Ghatala, Pratheep Kumar, Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Key Cast: Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng, Sanjula S

15. Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu)

The Hyderabad chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Hyderabad explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Production Company: SIC Productions (Films)

Creative Producer: Nagesh Kukunoor

Producer: Elahe Hiptoola

Directors: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam

Writers: Nagesh Kukunoor, Shashi Sudigala, Bahaish Kapoor

Key Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta

16. Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi)

The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications

Executive Producer: Rangita Pritish Nandy

Co-Executive Producer: Ishita Pritish Nandy

Directors: Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana

Writers: Nilesh Maniyar, John Belanger, Hansal Mehta, Ankur Harish Pathak, Raghav Raj Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor, Alankrita Srivastava, Jyotsna Hariharan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dhruv Sehgal, Devika Bhagat, Nupur Asthana

Key Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh

17. PI Meena (Hindi)

A young, troubled, female private investigator gets thrown into a world, where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find her own self.

Production Company: QED Films

Director: Debaloy Bhattacharya

Writer: Arindam Mitra

Key Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Samir Soni

18. Shehar – Lakhot (Hindi)

A neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown where he not only battles his past demons, but also gets drawn into an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and must now prove his innocence.

Production Company: Offroad Films

Creators: Navdeep Singh, Devika Bhagat

Director: Navdeep Singh

Writers: Navdeep Singh, Devika Bhagat

Key Cast: Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha and Kashyap Sanghari

19. Suzhal – The Vortex (Tamil)

An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films

Creators: Pushkar & Gayatri

Directors: Bramma, Anucharan. M

Writers: Pushkar and Gayatri

Key Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy

20. Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Braving the unknown, three generations of women from the same family set off on an epic road trip.

Production Company: Lion Tooth Studios

Creative Producer: Reshma Ghatala

Directors: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, Swathi Raghuraaman

Writers: Reshma Ghatala, Swathi Raghuraaman, Vinithra Madhavan Menon, Krishnaswamy Ramkumar

Key Cast: Lakshmi, Madhoo, Santhy Balachandran

21. The Village (Tamil)

India’s first show based on a graphic novel, The Village follows a family on a road trip that falls victim to a clan of mutants.

Production Company: Studio Shakthi

Creative Producer: Milind Rau

Director: Milind Rau

Writers: Milind Rau, Deepthi Govindarajan, Deeraj Vaidy

Key Cast: Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash, P.N. Sunny

22. Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie (Tamil)

A dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films

Creator: Andrew Louis

Creative Producers: Pushkar & Gayatri

Director: Andrew Louis

Writer: Andrew Louis

Key Cast: S.J. Suryah, Laila, M. Nasser, Sanjana

Unscripted Original Series

23. This is AP Dhillon

An all access reality documentary based on AP Dhillon – the breakout star of the global Punjabi hip hop scene. Through this series we go behind the sensation of AP Dhillon, to tell a story which celebrates brown identity like no other.

Production Company: Wild Sheep Content & Brown Munde Inc.

Executive Producers: Erik Barmack & Kevin Buttar

Executive Producer: AP Dhillon

24. Cinema... Marte Dum Tak (Hindi)

A docuseries that explores the lives and times of four cult filmmakers from the world of camp-cinema, as they set out to make a film they’ve always dreamt of.

Production Company: Vice Media

Executive Producer: Vasan Bala

Writer: None

Key Cast: J Neelam, Kishan Shah, Dilip Gulati, Vinod Talwar

25. Dancing on The Grave (Hindi)

A true crime investigative series that tells the story of a sensational crime with access to exclusive interviews, shocking footage and the perpetrator himself.

Production Company: India Today Productions

Director: Patrick Graham

Writers: Patrick Graham & Kanishka Deo

26. India Love Project (Hindi)

This is a docuseries that shares the inspiring love stories of real people from across the country where each episode tells an unusual yet hopeful story through the eyes of the real couples.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment

Returning Series

27. Breathe: Into The Shadows (Hindi)

J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started leading Avinash to confront his merging dual-identity. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Director: Mayank Sharma

Writers: Story - Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed & Vikram Tuli; Screenplay - Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Mayank Sharma & Priya Saggi; Dialogues - Abhijeet Deshpande

Key Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher

28. Comicstaan (Hindi)

New comics, fresh laughs and more in the new season of Comicstaan.

Production Company: Only Much Louder

Director: Angshuman Ghosh

Creative Director: Kreeti Gogia

Key Cast: Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew & Kusha Kapila

29. Four More Shots Please! (Hindi)

The four girls are coming back to live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship.

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications

Creators: Pritish Nandy Communications

Director: Joyeeta Patpatia

Writers: Devika Bhagat; Dialogues - Ishita Moitra

Key Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Jim Sarbh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh

30. Made in Heaven (Hindi)

The wedding planning team is back to plan new weddings, face fresh challenges and in the process, chart the journey of their own lives.

Production Company: Excel Media and Tiger Baby

Creators: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar

Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan

Writers: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Srivastava

Key Cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi

31. Mirzapur (Hindi)

The rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu only grows more intense from here.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment

Directors: Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer

Writers: Story - Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna; Screenplay and Dialogues - Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan , Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma and Avinash Singh Tomar

Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang

32. Mumbai Diaries (Hindi)

Nine months later, the crew at Bombay General Hospital is back doing what they do best - saving lives. This season our doctors and residents at BGH grapple with an unprecedented natural calamity that brings the city to a standstill, whilst also fighting their own personal battles.

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writers: Yash Chettija and Persis Sodawaterwala

Key Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajit Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi

33. Paatal Lok (Hindi)

Hathi Ram faces grave mortal dangers in a new pursuit that takes him back to the netherworld.

Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz

Creator: Sudip Sharma

34. Panchayat (Hindi)

An engineering graduate, Abhishek, is unable to find a job of his caliber. So, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges. As Abhishek settles, the village sees the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji and village politics of Phulera heats up.

Production Company - TVF

Producer: Arunabh Kumar

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Chandan Kumar

Key Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa

35. The Family Man (Hindi)

Srikant Tiwari sets off on another roller coaster ride, trying to balance life as a common man and a top-secret agent battling terrorists, rebels and moral dilemmas.

Production Company: D2R Films

Creators: Raj & DK

Amazon Original Movies

36. Ammu (Telugu)

In an attempt to get her abusive husband suspended from police duty, Ammu does the unthinkable.

Production Company: Stone Bench

Director: Charukesh Sekar

Writers: Charukesh Sekar, Padmavathy

Key Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha

37. Aye Watan…Mere Watan (Hindi)

Inspired by true events, it is the story of young girl who became uniquely instrumental to the freedom fight of Indian independence.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Kannan Iyer

Writer: Darab Farooqui

38. Maja Maa (Hindi)

A warm, funny story set in Baroda about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms.

Production Company: Leo Media Collective, Amritpal Singh Bindra

Director: Anand Tiwari

Writer: Sumit Batheja

Key Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh

Special Collaboration

39. Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi)

Tiku wed Sheru is a roller coaster love story of two survivors who in spite of overwhelming odds have a great zest to live and celebrate life.

Production Company: Manikarnika Films

Director: Sai Kabir

Writers: Amit Tiwari, Sai Kabir

Key Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Co-Productions

40. Neeyat (Hindi)

When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.

Producers: Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment) and Amazon Prime Video

Director: Anu Menon

Story: Anu Menon, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani

Screenplay: Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani

Dialogues: Kausar Munir

Key Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Rizvi

41. Ram Setu (Hindi)

An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Producers: Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Amazon Prime Video, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain and Aashish Singh (Lyca)

Writer & Director: Abhishek Sharma

Creative Producer: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Key Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana

Licensing Associations

1. Ajay Devgn FFilms

4 upcoming films including Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola.

2. Dharma Productions

3 upcoming films including Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

3. Excel Media and Entertainment

5 upcoming films including Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan.

4. Yash Raj Films

5 upcoming films including Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

(With inputs from PTI)