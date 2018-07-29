You are here:

Amazon picks up Nicole Kidman's upcoming drama The Expatriates, Lena Waithe's horror series THEM

FP Staff

Jul,29 2018 15:17:03 IST

Amazon has picked up three new shows from Nicole Kidman, Master of None star Lena Waithe and The Office's Greg Daniels, reports Variety.com.

Nicole Kidman, Lena Waithe and Greg Daniels. Image via Twitter/@hmjavedpk

Titled The Expatriates, the first show is based on the best-selling novel by Janice YK Lee and Alice Bell. Although there is no official word on whether or not Kidman will star in the show, she will definitely be active off camera as the producer. Amazon had locked the deal with Kidman's production company, Blossom Films, earlier this summer.

Waithe, who garnered much claim for her work on Netflix's Master of None, will write and executive produce two seasons of a horror show for Amazon. Titled THEM: The Covenant, the show will explore how scary it was to be black in the 1950s. Peppered with relevant social messages, THEM will combine supernatural and real elements to tell the story of a black family moving to an all-white neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The first two seasons will stream on Amazon, confirmed Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Set in the near future where people are able to get 'uploaded' in an afterlife that suits them, Daniels' Upload will be a ten-episode series, according to Variety. Daniels, with his producing partner Howard Klein, will work with actors Andy Allo and Robbie Amell on the romantic sci-fi satire.

