Amazon miniTV – the free video streaming service from Amazon.in announced the launch of its newest category, “miniTV Imported”, that will keep audiences glued to their screens with International content dubbed in Hindi. Spanning across multiple genres such as romance, drama, thriller and more, the “miniTV Imported” will stream top global shows every month ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish dramas. With this, Amazon miniTV aims at expanding its content repertoire as it looks to cater to audiences with shows imported from different geographies with riveting plots and star-studded casts.

Unveiling the exciting promo, Amazon miniTV is geared to bring the best of entertainment with several popular global shows. Whether it is the story of a detective doctor, college romance with a dancing twist or the drama revolving around doctors, the streaming service is set to launch its first set of shows from 7th July 2023 which includes Cheer Up, Heart Surgeons, and Doctor Detective, all dubbed in Hindi.

Commenting on the big venture, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, “In recent times, the viewing preferences of digital video consumers in India have changed significantly. They love diversity in content offering and are looking for unique stories & captivating characters from across the world. We have curated a list of blockbuster shows (from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, Spanish and many more languages) that we believe will resonate with Indian viewers. Very excited to add the international shows in local language to our content slate on Amazon miniTV!”

“At Amazon miniTV, our endeavour has always been to offer exciting content to our audiences across India for free. We are catering to a vast majority of 18-34 year olds, who are looking for fresh content beyond television. Hence offering a varied choice of international shows dubbed in India is a perfect extension and we believe will appeal to our customers. We believe this is an exciting opportunity, as advertisers are also very keen on reaching out to this audience on our service,” shared Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head, Amazon miniTV.