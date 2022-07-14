Riteish Deshmukh dons the lawyer’s coat in the comedy reality show – Case Toh Banta Hai, only on Amazon miniTV .

India's first court of comedy featuring top Bollywood stars will enthral audiences from July 29, and stream absolutely free on Amazon miniTV, on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV

MUMBAI, July 14: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced its marquee title – Case Toh Banta Hai. Produced by Banijay Asia, this one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show will feature some of the country’s most loved personalities like Riteish Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila and Varun Sharma.

Catering to Bharat with youthful and compelling stories, Amazon miniTV has constantly strived to learn from its viewers and delight them. We've had a remarkable journey with multiple webseries and award-winning short films including Crushed, Adulting, Udan Patolas, Shimmy, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De and Ishq Express to name a few, which our viewers have appreciated. We are proud to partner with Banijay Asia and are thrilled to bring on board the best of Bollywood in Case Toh Banta Hai. Hundreds of millions of Amazon customers from all parts of India will be able to enjoy this show every week for free!" said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. "This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can't tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!" said Riteish Deshmukh. "We at Banijay Asia find it immensely gratifying to bring content that is unique, different from what we've done before. Case Toh Banta Hai is an innovative comedy format - it's larger-than-life, light hearted and impromptu, and we are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV to bring it to the world. We look forward to the reaction of viewers across the nation and deciding for themselves if indeed Case Toh Banta Hai!" said Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia. Case Toh Banta Hai will premiere exclusively July 29 onwards on Amazon miniTV – on its shopping app and Fire TV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. Toh, mukadma jaari karein?