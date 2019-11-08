Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies

The first step of skincare - know your skin. The other two steps, you have to ask Radhika Apte. Be it skincare or career choices, Radhika seems to have the right answer every time. The Emmy nominated actress has been a pathbreaker in the Indian Film Industry.

In this episode of Vanity Diaries the Tamilian beauty tells us about all her moods and how she transforms from the girl next door to the quirky bold diva on the red carpet. She admits to loving her bold pouts & proudly states her lips are real.

Keeping her skin flawless 24X7 is the top priority of Radhika as she wears very little make up in her daily life. Understanding her skin in and out has gone a long way in helping her make the right skincare choices and in this episode of Vanity Diaries she divulges her go to beauty regime and helps our viewers stay on top of their skin game.

As Radhika loving & authoritatively suggest “Stress is bad for you skin”. Find out more on what home remedies Radhika thinks are really important, how she takes care of her skin and learn all the skin care steps she swears by in your favorite beauty talk show Amazon Presents Vanity Diaries.

Radhika Apte | Makeup by Lekha | Amazon India | Colorbar | Forest Essentials | #Partnered

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 22:02:05 IST