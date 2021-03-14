Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb to helm first two episodes of Just Beyond series for Disney+
Just Beyond is an adaptation of the RL Stine graphic novel series from Boom! Studios.
Filmmaker Marc Webb, known for movies such as 500 Days of Summer and Amazing Spider-Man, will direct the first two episodes of Just Beyond series.
Set up at Disney Plus, the horror comedy show is an adaptation of the RL Stine graphic novel series from Boom! Studios.
It is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who is also serving as the showrunner on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Like Stine's classic Goosebumps book series, Beyond is also an anthology of spooky and chilling stories made for the middle-grade set.
The eight-episode series started production on its first instalment in Atlanta, Georgia recently.
Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are executive producing through their KatzSmith Productions, alongside Aaron Schmidt.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Watch: Trailer of Anand Gandhi's sci-fi comedy OK Computer, featuring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte
OK Computer, also starring Jackie Shroff and Rasika Duggal, will begin streaming from 26 March on Disney+Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar postpones Kamathipura series to adhere to new OTT guidelines
Kamathipura's star Meera Chopra revealed the news saying, "As a team we don't want to hurt anybody's sentiments."
As New York cinemas reopen, producers feel hopeful theatrical world will breathe life into itself
Cinemas in New York are currently operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per each auditorium