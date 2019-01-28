You are here:

Amavas: Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi's romantic horror film to now release on 8 February

FP Staff

Jan 28, 2019

Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi's upcoming horror flick Amavas, which was initially slated to hit theatres on 11 January, has a new release date. It will now premiere on 8 February and will not clash with any other film, reports Times of India.

A still from Amavas.

A still from Amavas. Screenshot from YouTube

"We have made the film that we envisioned, but with so many releases one has to ensure that the film gets the correct showcasing and is able to reach out to a wide audience. We are happy that we have got a clear week," Joshi told TOI.

The publication also writes that Amavas has top-level VFX effects and has been shot at Castle Goring in Sussex, England, which is said to be haunted.

The trailer, which released in December 2018 showed the lead pair fight the age-old trope of a haunted house and a disturbed spirit. As the two start getting affected by the evil spirits around them, there are other external elements which warn them of the potency in the evil that had resided in the house

Directed by Bhushan Patel of 1920 Evil ReturnsRagini MMS 2 and Alone fame, the film also stars Vivan Bhathena and Navneet Kaur Dhillon along with Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

It is produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Grave.

 

