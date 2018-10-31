Amar Akbar Anthony teaser: Ravi Teja, Ileana D'cruz's racy action-drama poses many questions

Ravi Teja's Amar Akbar Anthony teaser is here. The hit duo Srinu Vaitla-Ravi Teja has surprised us this time around, by releasing a glimpse of what looks like a serious drama and nothing like their trademark comedy plot.

The film starring Ravi Teja, Ileana D Cruz, Sunil and Laya, apart from marking the come back of the much-hyped Dubai Seenu pair (Srinu Vaitla & Ravi Teja), also has Ileana D'cruz headlining a Tollywood film.

Amar Akbar Anthony, evidently from its title, has Ravi Teja donning various avatars to track down a crime. The actor is shown as someone whose life changes post a scaring incident involving a kid, after which he decides to take on every bad guy possible. Ravi Teja sheds his sarcastic humorous side and is showcased to be a humble Muslim man and a corporate smarty, all at once.

The teaser also hints at a mysterious chemistry between Ravi Teja and Ileana, accompanied by Thaman S' background score, which is partly intriguing and partly racy. Ileana is shown as someone who has been waiting for her man to comeback. What is yet to be revealed is if Ravi Teja is infact the love of her life, and which character has a relationship with her.

The upcoming Telugu film's teaser seems quite unlike what director Srinu Vaitla usually does. Only time will unravel the mysteries the teaser poses.

Amar Akbar Anthony is all set to release worldwide on 16 November.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 13:08 PM