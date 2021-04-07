Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova to star in A24 slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are also in negotiations to join the cast of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Actor Amandla Stenberg and Borat 2 breakout Maria Bakalova are set to lead the upcoming slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for studio A24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are also in negotiations to join the film's cast.

Dutch actor Halina Reijn, who made her feature directorial debut with 2019 movie Instinct, will helm the project for A24.

A24 also tweeted about the film's casting

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps currently.

David Hinojosa will produce the movie in collaboration with Christine D’Souza Gelb and Kevin Rowe.

Stenberg, best known for featuring in 2018 movie The Hate U Give, will next star in musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Bakalova broke out after playing the role of Sacha Baron Cohen's daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She recently joined the cast of filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming movie The Bubble.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)